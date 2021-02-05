Ever since RRR has been announced, the movie has been the talk of the town. With Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the lead roles, the SS Rajamouli’s directorial has been mounting in high expectations. It is also no secret that fans keep asking the makers for insider details and updates from the movie. And, in quite a surprising move, the team of RRR released NTR and Charan’s candid pictures taken during one of their practice sessions.

In the pictures released, you can see the actors in a candid conversation. Showing off their endearing smiles, the stars seem to be having quite a gala time on the sets. The pictures are taken during their practice session for the climax scenes. RRR is currently in its last schedule of filming.

See the post here:

RRR is an upcoming Telugu period film and is a fictional depiction of celebrated freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Charan and NTR respectively. Bankrolled by DVV Dannayya under the Dannayya Entertainments, the movie also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The technical crew includes MM Keeravani for music, KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography, and A Sreekar Prasad for editing.

The movie is scheduled to be released on 13 October 2021.