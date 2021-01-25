The biggest announcement that fans across the nation have been waiting for is here. SS Rajamouli’s directorial, starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR - RRR is set for an October release.

The epic period drama is a tale of two celebrated freedom fighters, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. The movie is scheduled to be released for Dushhera, on October 13. The movie was initially supposed to be released on January 8, 2021. The pandemic and the lockdown put a halt to the shooting process and the movie’s release date was pushed. Soon after the lockdown was lifted, cinema lovers across the country have been waiting for the official release date.

Charan and NTR will be sharing the screen space for the first time in this magnum opus. Sharing the good news with the fans, the two actors took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Fire and Water will come together to make an unstoppable FORCE as you've never witnessed! Get Ready to experience Indian Cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021 #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR #RRRMovie” tweeted Charan.

The movie is a fictional tale based on these two freedom-fighters and the star cast will also feature Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be seen playing key roles.