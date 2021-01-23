Nick Jonas is all praise for his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ role in the movie, The White Tiger, which was released on January 22 on Netflix.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger tells the story of a poor and ambitious driver who uses his intelligence to become a successful entrepreneur. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao play the role of a rich married couple, while Adarsh Gaurav is cast as Balram Halwai, a poor auto driver.

Taking to Twitter, Nick said he was proud of Priyanka, who was also a producer for the film.

The singer also congratulated the entire cast and production team and appealed to people to watch the movie. He wrote, “The White Tiger is out now on @netflix!!! So incredibly proud of my wife @priyankachopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team.”

See the tweet here:

Replying to her husband’s praise, Priyanka shared a picture on Instagram of a wine bottle that Nick had gifted to her during the celebrations that were going on for the movie release.

She posted a picture of her holding a bottle of wine with balloons of blue, black, and white in the background, along with a transparent balloon that had ‘The White Tiger’ printed on it.

"Best husband ever! I love you @nickjonas and the wine! I mean," she wrote.

The White Tiger is based on the debut novel by Aravind Adiga with the same name, which won the Man Booker Prize.