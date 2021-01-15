Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas memoir titled Unfinished will release on February 9. The book will take the readers from her childhood in India to her formative years in the US where she lived with her extended family in the Midwest (Cedar Rapids and Indianapolis), Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism, to her return to India. It will then take readers through her unexpectedly win at the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) which launched her acting career.



"I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West," said Priyanka summing up her life.

The book will also offer a glimpse into her journey in the Indian film industry, an honest account of the challenges that Priyanka faced while navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood, losing her beloved father to cancer and her marriage with Nick Jonas.