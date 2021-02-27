Actor Ajay Devgn recently made an announcement that he will be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The production team on Saturday released pictures of the Singham star from the sets.

Ajay worked with Sanjay the last time in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. After several years, the director-actor duo is coming together. The news that he joined the sets of Gangubai stirred an excitement among the fans. The makers took to their Instagram handle to share the news with everyone. They wrote, “We are happy to have @ajaydevgn join the team of #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

See the post here:

Reports suggest that the Raid star will play a pivotal character in the movie. It is also said that one of the key highlights happens to be the scenes between Alia and Ajay.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released recently on the director’s birthday. Alia’s performance as Gangubai managed to intrigue the audiences. It was, in fact, one of the top trending videos on YouTube. The movie is based from a book named - Mafia Queens Of Bombay by Hussain Zaidi will hit the big screens on July 30

Apart from this crime drama, Ajay’s kitty of upcoming releases include Maidaan, Raid 2, Kaithi, Golmaal 5, and Thank God.