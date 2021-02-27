The teaser of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi sent netizens into a tizzy as the star exhibited a promise of power-packed performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film.

Alia, portrays Gangubai Kothewali, a role inspired by a chapter of Mafia Queens of Mumbai - a book by Hussain Zaidi. Alia does bring to life the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and fiercely so! Here's a look of the teaser from the actor's Instagram:



As much as the dialogues and performance were talked about, her get up, hair, sari and bindi also garnered a lot of attention. We found out that the jutti she dons for the image which makes the poster of the film is from Fizzy Goblet. The jutti is titled Dancing in the Dark, and comes as a Limited Edition piece priced at ₹4,790. A closer look at the footwear reveals that it has beautiful surface embellishments and is handcrafted with Italian sole and a special quote on the heel’s insole.

A closer look at Dancing In The Dark footwear from Fizzy Goblet



Founder Laksheeta Govil has been quite the game changer as far as revival of juttis and making it a mainstay among Bollywood actresses. The brand was founded in 2014.



