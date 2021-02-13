Telugu star Ram Charan Tej, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, turned heads when his next big-budgeted movie was announced. The actor is roped in for Shankar’s pan India project. While this news has created an excitement with the fans, the actor’s father Megastar Chiranjeevi cannot stop gushing about the news.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter to congratulate the entire team of this untitled project. He wrote, “Thrilled about @AlwaysRamCharan joining hands with @shankarshanmugh master of the craft, visionary and a pioneer in transcending boundaries. Happy that your consecutive films are with passionate directors who strive to raise the bar for #IndianCinema. Good Luck! #RC15 #SVC5.” The project is touted to be a period drama and will be produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. This is the 15th movie in Charan’s career and is rumoured to be one of his biggest projects. The movie is believed to go on floors sometime in 2022.

See the tweet here:

Thrilled about @AlwaysRamCharan joining hands with @shankarshanmugh master of the craft,visionary & a pioneer in transcending boundaries.Happy that your consecutive films are with passionate directors who strive to raise the bar for #IndianCinema. Good Luck! #RC15 #SVC50 https://t.co/8yCUbys54q — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 12, 2021



On the work front, Charan is currently shooting for the final schedule of RRR alongside Junior Ntr. He has also taken the producer’s chair for his father’s film, Acharya. The 35-year old actor will also make a special appearance in the movie.