Veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on Friday to share the teaser of the eagerly-awaited Telugu movie Acharya.

Interestingly, this is the first time Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, who is also a well-established actor, will be sharing screen space.

The film, directed by Koralata Siva, appears to be an action-packed story. The trailer includes high octane scenes and background music to go with it.

Actors Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal will also be playing key roles in the movie.

In the teaser, Chiranjeevi appears to be cast in the role of a Naxalite-turned-reformer, who helps a small group of people forced to uproot their lives. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be taking up the role of a character called Sidha. Reports also claimed that Pooja Hegde will be playing the role of Ram Charan’s love interest. However, this has not been confirmed.

The music for the film will be composed by Mani Sharma.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy have produced the movie jointly under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Talking about acting alongside his father, Ram Charan said it's an absolute honour to share screen space with him. "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen," media reports quoted him as saying.

The movie is expected to be released this summer, reportedly on May 13. The shooting process was delayed due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

Check out the teaser here: