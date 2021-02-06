Southern superstar, Samantha Akkineni, needs no introduction. Right from the debut with Ye Maya Chesave alongside Naga Chaitanya, the actress has from time to time proved her prowess as a bankable leading lady. With powerful performances in movies like Oh Baby, her stardom proved that her movies do not need a male lead for a successful run at the theatres. The Super Deluxe actress who is currently busy promoting for her digital debut - The Family Man has reached another milestone on social media. Her Instagram crossed 15 million followers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha posted a heartfelt video to thank her fans and followers. “Thank you, my family. None of us get to where we are alone, and I have you all to thank for every like, comment, and appreciation you send my way,” says the 33-year old actor.

See the video here:

Samantha is quite active on her Instagram. She regularly shares pictures, videos and updates her fans not just about her work, but also gives them an insight into her personal life. On the finale episode of SamJam, the actress shared, “My fans do not get to see the real me. They only see Jessie or Sravani and the other characters I play on the screen. I really want them to see who Samantha is. And perhaps the only way this can be done is through social media,” commented the Majili star when Chaitanya posed a question about her social media addiction.

Her Instagram is home to workout regimes, skincare routines, and fashion cues. She also regularly posts about her dog - Hash.