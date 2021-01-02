With 2020 being a bad year for cinema, everyone has been hoping that this new year will bring in some good news for the cinephiles. And it did. Several actors have taken to social media to announce their new projects with their fans. In light of these announcements, fans of Samantha Akkineni are quite happy, for she shared a teaser for her next project. She signed a mythology film Shakuntalam with celebrated filmmaker Gunasekar.

Along with the announcement, Samantha also took to her Instagram, to share a pre-teaser. Going by the teaser, the Oh Baby actress will be portraying the role of Shakuntala in this mythology. The movie is based on Kalidasa’s epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The epic was so popular that it was translated into several languages and was adapted into many stories.

Gunashekar’s Shakuntalam teaser starts with a line, “Nature’s beloved, the ethereal and demure” The end credits roll a hashtag that says #epiclovestory indicating that this movie will primarily focus on Shakuntala’s love story with King Dushyant.

A Gunashekar directorial, he also wrote the story for this epic. The movie will be produced by Neelima Guna and music will be penned by Mani Sharma. More details about the cast and the technical crew are yet to come.

Watch Shakhuntalam movie pre-teaser here: