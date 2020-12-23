Hrithik Roshan and his sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently watched Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984 at a theatre, recently.

The actor shared his excitement of watching a movie in a cinema hall by posting on Instagram, "Home is where the heart is, My wonderland. #CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies @rsjyala for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience."

Hrithik posted an image where the entire family is seen watching the film together. He further added, "This was sooo much fun! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen! The sound, the projection, the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING!