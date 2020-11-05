Hrithik Roshan made headlines early this year when he signed on American talent management company Gersh Agency to represent him internationally, and the actor clearly wants to take his talents to Hollywood. That could be happening very soon, because according to some recent reports, Hrithik is in talks to play a parallel lead in a Hollywood espionage-led action thriller, and even recorded his audition recently. Though details about the helmers, storylines or his potential co-stars are not known yet, the project is reportedly a big-budget one and set to star some major names.

The report suggests that Hrithik's team was handed the details of his role and were told about the scenes he should tape for the audition and he sent in his tape about two weeks ago. Though he is very early talks about his debut Hollywood project, if things work out, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4.

In the last few years Hrithik has been experimenting a lot with different genres of content and has gotten choose about his projects. "The change is actually is in the way we are detecting content now. It's becoming more real and people are connecting to it. The melodrama is gone and even the acting is very real. That change is making content seem more solid," he recently said in an interview. Hrithik also made it to the news when he splurged on a plush sea-facing Mumbai property a few weeks back.