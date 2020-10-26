Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has reportedly purchased two apartments for approximately Rs 97.50 crore. These apartments are located in a building on Juhu-Versova Link Road and offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. As per media reports, the apartments are spread over three floors.

The actor plans to integrate them and one of these apartments is a penthouse. Reports also reveal that builder Samir Bhojwani has sold this 6,500 sq ft open-to-the-sky terrace property with an exclusive lift along that comes with 10 parking slots in the building. The building’s name is Mannat and the deal is reported to have been closed at a price of Rs 97.50.

The building is apparently still under construction and it is reported that Hrithik has paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore for the apartments. The Rs 67.50 crore duplex is spread over 27,534.85 sq ft, while the other flat measuring 11,165 sq ft was bought for Rs 30 crore. Both these properties are located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors.

On the work front, Hrithik is likely to make a comeback as the action-hero Krrish.