The Family Man featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur, has been postponed until summers. The Amazon Prime Video had unveiled a teaser on 13th January 2021 with the announcement that the official trailer will be released on January 19, 2021 but there was no such release.

This had led to speculation about the postponement of the show. Producer Raj and DK cleared the air with a statement on Instagram which read, "We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!” The film is about Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), who tries to strike a balance between his responsibilities towards his family and his duty as a spy for the National Intelligence Agency. The first episode streamed in September 2019 and immediately became an eye-catcher for the audience.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee will return as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari in the second season of The Family Man

With an IMDb rating of 8.5, the series received applause from every edge of the industry. It also became the most viewed web series on Amazon Prime Video. The series received eleven nominations at the Filmfare OTT Awards and was successful in bagging five of them that include Best Actor (Critics) for Manoj Bajpayee, Best Actress (Critics) for Priyamani, Best Series Critics), Best Director (Critics) and Best Dialogues. Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season to stream on Amazon Prime Video so they can binge watch it! Manoj Bajpayee is well known for his roles in crime drama movies like Satya and Gangs of Wasseypur. His 2021 releases are Satyamev Jayate 2 alongside John Abraham, Mughal Road - slated to release on 10th October 2021, Rakh - scheduled to release on 24th October 2021, Campus and Dial 100 to release in December.