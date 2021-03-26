Kangana Ranaut, who is currently enjoying the success of Thalaivi’s trailer, is moving onto her next project. The actress took to Instagram to announce that she is off to Jaisalmer for the shoot of her latest outing, Tejas.

In a picture posted, the actress can be seen praying. She also added that she is ‘distressed’ to see the rise in Covid-19 cases everywhere and said that she is praying for the safety of all. In the image, the Dhaakad star can be seen wearing a sari, paired with a neckpiece. She completed her look with a tight hair updo.

"It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone's well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #thalaivitrailer," she wrote.

Kangana recently launched the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi on March 23 her birthday. Last week, she won the Best Actress National Award for Manikarnika and Panga.

Tejas is the directorial debut of Sarvesh Mewara. The film was shot in Delhi before the unit moved to Rajasthan. The actress has been keeping her fans updated with pictures of the shoot on Instagram.

*Edited from an IANS report.