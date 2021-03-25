After Aamir Khan, actor Madhavan has now tested positive for COVID-19. However, the 3 Idiots actor put a humorous spin on the announcement he made about the same.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Madhavan, who played the role of Farhan in 3 Idiots alongside Aamir Khan (who was Rancho), wrote, “Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up.”

He added, “BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well.”

Madhavan also shared an image of himself and Aamir from the poster of 3 Idiots.

Sharman Joshi, who had played the role of the third friend, Raju in the same film, is currently in good health, which explains why Madhavan had cropped him out of the poster.

Aamir shared the news that he had tested positive for the coronavirus just a day ago.

Commenting on Madhavan’s tweet, fans prayed for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Akshara Haasan wrote in response, “Wishing you a very speedy recovery sir, good to see your sense of humour absolutely intact, there’s nothing better than a little cheer to spread warmth in the world today. (sic)”