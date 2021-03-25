The release date of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been postponed due to the fresh rise in COVID-19 cases.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on April 23. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday, “#BreakingNews: #BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari.”

“Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, #YRF has taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead,” he added.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 hit film Bunty Aur Babli starring Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The sequel also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Saif has replaced Abhishek in the second part of the film.

The movie is directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma.

The first instalment had a mix of humour, drama, melodrama, romance and music and received a lot of praise from the audience.