Dhanush in Auran (left), Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika (centre), and Manoj Bajpayee in Bhonsle (right)

The winners of the 67th National Film Awards, which took place on Monday in New Delhi, have finally been announced!

Actor Dhanush bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in the Tamil movie Asuran, while Manoj Bajpayee won the same award for his role in the Hindi movie Bhonsle.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut earned the Best Actress Award for Hindi films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and the sports-drama Panga.

Chhichhore, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput bagged the National Award for the Best Hindi film.

Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (which translates to Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. The movie, which is yet to be released, stars Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh.

Vijay Sethupathi won the Best Supporting Actor award for the Tamil film Super Deluxe. The actor had dressed up as a woman and put up a commendable performance in the movie.

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Most film-friendly state: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, written by Sanjay Suri

Other works that received a special mention at the awards include ‘Cinema Paharana Manus’, which was written by Ashok Rane, and ‘Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava’ by PR Ramadasa Naidu.

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

FEATURE FILMS:

The feature films that received special mention are Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), and Picasso (Marathi).

The awards under the category are as follows:

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender

Best Action Direction Award

Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction

Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)

Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Male Playback: BPraak for Teri Mitti from Kesari (Hindi)

Make-Up Artist: Helen (Malayalam)

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)

Best Screenplay

Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri (Bengali)

Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami (Bengali)

Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikkettu (Malayalam)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: Kesri, Teri Mitti (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi (Tamil)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika, and Panga (Hindi)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi) and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)

Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial (Monpa)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)



NON-FEATURE FILMS:

Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough (English)

Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria (English/Hindi)

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya (Hindi)

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas, Saptarshi Sarkar (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh (Hindi)

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock, Sudhanshu Saria (English/Bengali)

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical) (Hindi)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

The awards were handed out by the Directorate of Film Festivals, a body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held in May 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.