Malaika Arora on Thursday decided to begin her weekend with a fun workout and shared a video of herself twerking during her session at the gym.

Taking to Instagram to post a video, Malaika also invited fans to share videos of them doing the same. In the brief clip, Malaika is seen dressed in gym shorts and a sports bra and twerking to the Jason Derulo track ‘Wiggle’, released in 2014.

“Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let’s see Wat you got . Share ur videos,” the 47-year-old actor wrote as the caption.

Check out the post here:

The video currently has over 16 lakh views (and counting) on the platform.

Malaika is active on social media and often shares snippets from her personal and professional life on these platforms. She also happens to be a fitness freak.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy with her role as a judge for reality shows.