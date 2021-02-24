The Telugu superstar, Vijay Devarakonda who has been the talk of the town as he is soon to make his Bollywood debut. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming pan Indian project, Liger, alongside Ananya Pandey, directed by Puri Jaggannadh. The Arjun Reddy star wrapped up his shooting schedule for Liger and surprised his fans with a debut he will be making soon.

The celebrated photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to his social media to make an announcement about Vijay’s grand debut in his 2021 calendar. He went on to call the shoot a phenomenal debut and in a video said, “2021 calendar time and we have a debut.” In his Instagram post you can see Vijay donned in a long hairstyle with his rugged look. The photographer also promised that he will present the 31-year old star in an avatar which his fans have never seen before.

See the video here:



The Dear Comrade star was seen partying with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and co-star Ananya Pandey. The actor, who has an interesting line-up of movies in his kitty, will start shooting for Sukumar’s project as soon as the filming of Liger finishes.

Liger is touted to hit the theaters on September 9.