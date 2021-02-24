Golfing legend Tiger Woods who met with a major accident on Wednesday underwent surgery and according to reports, he is responding well to the medical intervention.

According to the public post by his team released on his Twitter account, “He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.” The post further thanked the medical team at the Harbor UCLA Medical Centre, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s department and the fire department.

Woods was hospitalised in the Los Angeles hospital when his car met with an accident resulting in multiple injuries, though not life-threatening. One of the most successful golfers of all time, Woods is known to have undergone surgeries for back and knee in the past.

Wishes poured in from all corners for the champion. Former President of the US, Barack Obama was among the first ones to wish him a speedy recovery. He tweeted, “Sending my prayers to Tiger Woods and his family tonight – here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out.”