Here's why actor Vijay Varma said 'yes' to acting alongside Alia Bhatt in 'Darlings'

Mirzapur actor Vijay Varma is all set to be seen in the highly anticipated project, Darlings with actress Alia Bhatt, which will be directed by Jasmeet K Reen. The film will premiere on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

At the super grand and fun trailer launch, Varma shared how he was roped in for the project, and on working with Alia Bhatt in the film. Vijay Varma recalled that he broke out in a happy dance and did the moonwalk when he got the call for Darlings. Sharing his excitement, he told the media sources, "So when I read the script, I knew this script is absolutely fabulous, it's radical, it's whack, it's electric, it's filled with humour and so many things, but I was very scared to take this part (sic).”

"I took a couple of meetings with Jasmeet to understand, 'Will I be able to?' I need to bring in whole such things happened and then very gently and very nicely Jasmeet got hold of me and got me to do the film (sic)." He also shared how their director, Jasmeet accompanied him to meetings and finally got hold of the actor and convinced him to do the film.

A source close to Vijay Varma told media sources: "Alia and Vijay had worked together for Gully Boy the first time and she was so impressed by his performance that she actually recommended him for Darlings since she was co-producing the film. And, everyone in the team immediately hopped on board for Vijay (sic)."

Along with Vijay Varma, Roshan Matthews will be seen playing key roles and Alia and Shefali Shah doing the lead role in Darlings. Vijay has been shooting non-stop since last year for his multiple upcoming projects at locations including Rajasthan, Varanasi, other parts of UP, and Mumbai.

His line-up includes Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan by Sujoy Ghosh, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha by Reema Kagti, Sumit Saxena's untitled next, and Mirzapur Season 3.

