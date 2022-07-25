'Darlings' trailer shows the resilience of a mother-daughter duo peppered with comedy

The trailer for Alia Bhatt's upcoming dark comedy film, Darlings, was unveiled today in Santacruz, Mumbai. The trailer delves into the lives of a mother-daughter duo who are searching for the daughter's husband who is apparently missing. The movie also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Maurya along with Alia. The film which will soon be released on the OTT platform Netflix is Alia's first film as a producer (Eternal Sunshine Productions).

“Darlings is special, the moment I read the script, I wanted to be a part of the film not only as an actor, but to play a larger role in bringing such unique stories to viewers. I can't hold back my excitement as we unveil the hard work of some amazing co-actors, partner producers, and Jasmeet (director). It's an engaging tale that we all can't wait to bring you through Netflix (sic),” Alia shared in a statement, according to media sources.

Alia also shared the trailer on Instagram, captioning the post, “My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! (sic)”

The film has also been co-produced by Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma. Darlings is also the first for filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen, who makes her feature film debut with the project.

Talking about the film, Jasmeet K. Reen told media sources, "It's been an exceptionally fulfilling creative journey from inception to seeing it come alive, along with the team at Red Chillies and Eternal Sunshine. This is my first film and I am fortunate to have worked with such amazing actors and a world-class crew who have given the film more than I could ask for. I hope that Darlings will engage and entertain audiences and I can't wait to take my film global with Netflix (sic)."

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the 2022 film, RRR which was directed by S S Rajamouli. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh as the male lead.

