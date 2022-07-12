Nick Jonas spends quality time with Priyanka Chopra at Lake Tahoe

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently making the most of their time on their trip to Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Nick recently participated in the celebrity golf tournament, American Century Championship, held in the region. The pictures posted by Nick on Instagram, feature the couple on a yacht enjoying the beauty of nature. Nick wrote, “Magic hour” along with the post.

The Quantico actress can be seen donning an orange top with matching trousers and a black jacket, while Nick sported an all-black look. One of the pictures shows Priyanka resting her head on Nick’s shoulder while the deep blue water of the lake colours the background. Fans of the couple commented on the post gushing over the intimate photos.

Priyanka was seen cheering for Nick as he played golf during the Century Championship game. He was also joined by singer Justin Timberlake and actor Miles Teller. Sources state that Priyanka was seen handing out autographs to fans as she joined the event.

Nick had posted pictures from the game on his Instagram handle, captioning them,“More Tahoe #acchampionship fun! With Miles and Colin. We may not have played (our best) but we sure had a good time and looked damn good doing it (sic).”

Last week, Priyanka posted several images from Lake Tahoe featuring the couple and their friends. In one post she can be seen on a hiking trip with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka will be next seen in the upcoming TV series, Citadel, created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers. The show that also stars Richard Madden will stream on Amazon Prime Video. According to sources, the Fashion actress will also be seen in films like Ending Things, It's All Coming Back to Me and Farhan Akhtar’s Hindi-language production, Jee Le Zaraa.

