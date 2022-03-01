Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Maha Sivaratri at their home in Los Angeles

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas on Tuesday celebrated Maha Shivratri at their home in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared pictures of the two of them performing a pooja at their house in LA. In the first photo, Priyanka is seen sitting on the floor next to Nick Jonas in front of an idol of Lord Shiva. The actress could be seen wearing a pale pink lehenga, with her head covered using a sheer pink shawl. Meanwhile, Nick had opted for an off-white kurta.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote in Hindi, “Maha Shivratri ki hardik shubhkamnaye (Best wishes on Maha Shivratri) (sic).”

The actress added, “Har har Mahadev! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating. Om Namah Shivay (sic).” She also tagged Nick in the Story.

In the second Story, she gave a closer glimpse of the flower motif on her lehenga, with her fingers making an ‘okay’ sign. She added a red heart emoji and also tagged designer Pooja Rajpal Jaggi.

Priyanka and Nick became parents recently via surrogacy and shared an Instagram post about it on January 22, 2022. The couple had written on their respective Instagram feed, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family (sic).”

The duo tied the knot in December 2018 after dating for a while.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections opposite Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. She recently finished filming for the thriller series, Citadel and the romantic comedy Text For You alongside Sam Hueghan.

She will be seen next with Anthony Mackie in Kevin Sullivan’s action film Ending Things. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

