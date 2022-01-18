Priyanka Chopra recalls wearing mangalsutra for the first time, says she wondered, ‘Is it too patriarchal?’

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently took part in a campaign for international jeweller Bvlgari’s contemporary mangalsutras, recalled the first time she had worn a mangalsutra after marrying singer Nick Jonas and explained how she felt about it.

Sharing a video of the Bvlgari campaign with Jewellery Creative Director Lucia Silvestri on Instagram, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “A conversation starter for sure. The beautiful understated @bulgari mangalsutra, designed with love and respect by @lucia_silvestri. Take traditions forward by knowing who and what you stand for… I’m trying and learning everyday (sic).”

Priyanka said in the video, “I remember when I wore mine for the first time… because we have grown with the idea of what it means. It was just a very special moment for me. At the same time, as a modern woman, I also understand the repercussions of what it means. Do I like the idea of wearing mangalsutra or is it too patriarchal?” She added, “But at the same time, I am that generation that’s sort of in the middle. Maintain tradition but know who you are and what you stand for. And we’ll see the next generation of girls might do differently (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at the Met Gala 2017, a major fashion event where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The duo got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which hit the big screen in December 2021. She will be seen next in Citadel, a multi-series that also stars Richard Madden. Citadel, which is Priyanka Chopra’s second project with Amazon Prime Video after Sangeet Project, will be directed by the Russo Brothers.