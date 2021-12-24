The latest jewellery collection from Nornament highlights rich Indian heritage through its pink minakari and stonework

The Mumbai-based Nornament has been the one-stop destination for statement jewellery for women for the past two decades with its extensive range of bespoke of fine jewellery. The brand offers a modern twist to Indian traditional jewellery specially customised to fit everyone’s needs. This festive season, they have launched their Heritage Collection which aims to encapsulate the rich Indian legacy. Every bespoke piece in this collection is painstakingly handmade with diamond polki, gold, pearls and detailed with enamel work. We spoke to Pradhyuman Maloo, Creative Head of Nornament (you might recognise him from the show Indian Matchmaking on Netflix) who has taken over the reins from his mother Sushma Maloo, to share some insight into their latest collection.

Jadau necklace

What was the inspiration behind the Heritage Collection?

We wanted to highlight the rich Indian culture through our jewellery. There’s so much legacy in and around every nook and corner of our country. Our collection is something that one can gift to their near and dear ones to shower their love.

Pink enamel earring

What sort of style and work can one expect in the collection?

One can expect handmade jewellery for starters. Some of our pieces take several months to complete. Then we have pieces in pink minakari, which is now a dying art form from Rajasthan. They were a big deal earlier but not now due to low patronage and high workload. We are trying our best to revive it. Apart from that, there are diamond polkis, pearl, emerald, ruby, topaz, fanta stone in minakari and gold. Amongst others, my personal favourite is the emerald necklace for which we sourced the stones from a royal family.



You took over the family business sometime back, were you always interested to be a part of the jewellery business?

Initially, I was interested in photography but then I read an article about Pigeon blood ruby which is the most sought-after colour variety of ruby gemstone. It displays a bright red hue with a slight tint of purple that appears deep red when seen in light. I was completely in awe of it and that’s how my tryst with stones and jewellery started.



What’s coming up next?

I am planning to venture into the food industry soon with a fine dining restaurant in Mumbai inside a heritage property along with a raw honey brand in the FMCG sector, which is in the prototype stage. My ultimate aim is to merge both foods, FMCG and jewellery industries.



Rs 85,000 upwards.

Available at the store and online.



— reshmichakravorthy@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @reshmi190488