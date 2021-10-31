Tiffany partners with Reliance Group to launch website with range of finely crafted diamonds

A box more coveted than its contents? Yes, most brands would kill for this sort of instant recognition value for the legendary little blue box of Tiffany & Co is indeed the most recognisable and desired retail container in history. So much so that this hue (No. 1837 on the Pantone Matching System chart) has been registered as a trademark, together with the white satin ribbon tied around the boxes.

Also referred to as robin’s-egg blue or forget-me-not blue, some say Tiffany chose its signature hue to reflect the popularity of the turquoise gemstone in 19th-century jewellery, but nobody knows for sure. What is certain is that after the company introduced the Tiffany® Setting, its original engagement ring in 1886, its bitsy blue box became as famous as the ring itself. And has remained an instant identification mark of the world’s most famous jewellery chain since.

As Bernd H Schmitt wrote in his 1999 opus, Experiential Marketing, “It has happened more than once that someone has put a gift, bought elsewhere, into a Tiffany box in order to enhance its value.” You won’t need to go to such lengths though, for this blue box (and its contents) can now be yours at the click of a key (tiffany.co.in).

Also read: K-pop star Rose, of BlackPink is a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co

For this, the leading American jewellery giant has partnered with Indian retail behemoth, Reliance Group, to launch a website that features a full range of Tiffany’s jewellery in finely crafted diamonds and other precious gemstones. The collections include Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Victoria, Tiffany True, as well as the brand’s contemporary home and accessories range.

The website offers a number of services ranging from booking diamond consultations with in-house experts, in-store private appointments, availing the services of personal shoppers to help choose the perfect gift, wish-listing favourite products as well as complimentary shipping services to all cities. The aim is to provide an online shopping experience as enjoyable as in an actual store.

As a jeweller synonymous with diamonds and love, the website also showcases its ‘Love & Engagement’ section with a wealth of information to help lead users to the perfect ring. Also highlighted is the brand’s longstanding commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing through the Diamond Craftsmanship Journey programme. Tiffany has taken an unprecedented step in diamond traceability by sharing the full craftsmanship journey of its newly sourced, individually registered diamonds (0.18 carats or larger). Disclosing the country where each stone is crafted and set in jewellery marks an industry first. This follows the 2019 announcement that Tiffany would become the first global luxury jeweller to provide the provenance of its individually registered diamonds.

Also read: Diwali special: From petite polkis to chic navratna chokers, find the best bijoux online

Besides, there are important ways that Tiffany has made the industry safer for jewellers and consumers both. The brand pushed for uniform standards for gems and precious metals right from the beginning. In fact, the Gemological Institute of America’s “Four C” system of diamond grading is based in large part on earlier work Tiffany pioneered. It was Tiffany that campaigned to have a standard for silver and other precious metals, and it was a Tiffany & Co gemologist who pushed for a uniform metric carat weight for diamonds. Almost every standard protection available in the industry has its origins with this company.

And now, if you didn’t already know, here’s a little background about the world’s most famous jeweller. In 1837, Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York where his store was soon acclaimed as the “palace of jewels” for its exceptional gemstones. Synonymous with elegance, innovative design and fine craftsmanship, during the 20th century its fame spread worldwide with store network expansion and continuous cultural relevance, as exemplified by Truman Capote’s novella Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the subsequent hit movie starring Audrey Hepburn. Going strong and steady as ever, the brand today has a 14,000-strong workforce with some 300 retail stores worldwide.

You may not get to have breakfast at Tiffany’s right away, but you can now have treasures from the iconic jewellery chain delivered at your doorstep, thanks to its new e-commerce site launched specifically for India