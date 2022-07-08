Priyanka Chopra to play Punjabi woman in her next Hollywood romantic comedy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be essaying the role of a Punjabi woman, alongside Mindy Kaling, in her next Hollywood romantic comedy. This will be the first collaboration between Priyanka and Mindy. The Office star, who has also co-written the film, spoke about it and Priyanka’s role in an interview.

The film will be set around a big-fat Indian wedding. Priyanka and Mindy play cousins. Mindy will play the role of an Indian-American, while Priyanka will play her first cousin, who was born and raised in India.

In an interview with Forbes, Mindy discussed the ‘diverse representation of the Asian experience in her projects,’ and said, “We’re really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern India. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl. Culturally we see how they’re different from each other. The Asian experience is not a monolith. Why would people necessarily know that if they don’t have shows that explain and explore that difference?”

“I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s a Punjabi Indian from India and I’m an Indian American Bengali girl from the East Coast. It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together,” she added.

Priyanka was recently shooting for her Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.