Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a picture with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas while on a hiking trail

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently posted a picture with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on a hiking trip. In the photograph shared on Instagram, we can see Priyanka with her friend, sitting on a log, holding their babies. A row of trees, clear blue water and an endless sky paint the background.

“22 years and counting... and now with our babies... love you @tam2cul,” the actress wrote on the post.

Priyanka appears in the video donning a sleeveless top and denim shorts, along with sunglasses. The baby sported a pink outfit. Many fans commented on the picture, gushing over the mother-daughter duo. Priyanka had covered Malti Marie’s face with a heart emoji. According to media sources, the actress always makes sure not to reveal her daughter’s face.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born to the celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ name their daughter Malti Marie; here’s what it means

Later, Priyanka shared a story on Instagram with Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra in a restaurant near Lake Tahoe in the US. Priyanka and Nick can be seen saying ‘hi’ to the camera. Malti Marie was missing from the video.

The couple who got married in December 2018, announced their pregnancy in 2021. On the topic of being a father, Nick told media sources, “It’s pretty wild. She has got a little heart face. She is the best, it’s just been a magical season of our lives and also pretty wild. But it’s a blessing to have her home, and it’s wonderful (sic).”

Priyanka will next be seen in the TV series Citadel, created by Patrick Moran and Russo brothers. The show will drop on Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, the actress will also be seen playing the role of a Punjabi woman in an upcoming rom-com film, starring Mindy Kaling.

Also read: Suhani Parekh, whose jewellery is worn Rihanna, Beyonce, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, is displaying her new collection at Araku