Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ name their daughter Malti Marie; here’s what it means

It’s been about three months since Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together via surrogacy. Their fans have been waiting to know more details about the baby and now there are reports about the child's name. According to western media, the couple has named their first child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Although, Priyanka and Nick are yet to confirm the news, the media house claims that the details are included in the birth certificate of the child. And according to that document, the baby's full name is mentioned as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It also reveals the baby’s birth date and birth time as “after 8 pm on January 15” in San Diego.

Ever since the name of the baby has come out, netizens have been discussing the meaning behind the special name. Malti is an Indian-origin name that means a small fragrant flower or moonlight in Sanskrit. As for Marie, it's a biblical name considering it stands for Mary, the mother of Jesus in French.

Priyanka's daughter's name also holds a connection to her mother Madhu Chopra. While her mother's Instagram account reveals her full name as Madhu Akhouri Chopra, her Instagram handle says Madhumalati. It may be a possibility that the actress borrowed her mother’s middle name and named her daughter. In any case, the baby’s name identifies with both her parents.

Priyanka and Nick had publicly announced the birth of their child on January 22, which seems to be a week after she was born.