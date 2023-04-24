Diljit Dosanjh rocks all-white traditional Punjabi attire for his second performance at Coachella 2023

Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made a second appearance at the ongoing Coachella Festival 2023 on Sunday. The musician made his debut at the festival a few days ago, becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the popular music and arts festival. For the second appearance, Diljit chose a traditional all-white Punjabi look, channelling his roots. He took to his Instagram on Sunday to share some clips and snaps of the performance. He captioned the post, “History made [India flag].”

For his Coachella performance, Diljit wore an all-white outfit that paid homage to his cultural background. The outfit comprised of a kurta and tehmat (for those who are unfamiliar, tehmat, also known as tamba, is the Punjabi equivalent of the lungi, which has folds at the front and is the traditional dress for Punjabi men). Diljit accessorised the look with a matching turban, a vest with an animal design, eye-catching accessories, and a pair of black-and-white Air Jordans.

In terms of the design, Diljit's long kurta for the second day had a collared neckline, half-length fitted sleeves, and side slits. He finished off his look with a tehmat that matched his clothing and a suspender wallet with an animal motif.

In addition to his monochromatic Air Jordans, Diljit completed the look with a white turban, a pearl necklace, a black digital watch, gold hoops earrings, tinted vintage-style sunglasses, and a traditional Kara. The dapper style was completed by his rough beard, contagious smile, and dapper atmosphere.