Rihanna steps down from the role of Savage X Fenty CEO

Barbadian actress, singer, and businesswoman Rihanna recently revealed that she wishes to take her lingerie brand to the 'Super' level. Welcoming aboard Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, as her replacement, the singer stated that she will hold on to her business interests.

Started in 2018, Savage X Fenty made a unique appearance in the lingerie industry. It has also lined up for several fashion events with celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid representing the brand. The brand has been featured in several fashion shows with Fenty Beauty supporting makeup for the events.

"It has been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry incredibly over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer," said Rihanna. Her statement further read, "I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO. She is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level."



Super has also led several high-end brands like American Eagle, Guess, Gap and Old Navy. Rihanna believes she is a strong leader and is motivated to take the label to the next level. Hillary is set to take the position effective from June 26. She is thrilled to have been appointed as the CEO of the powerhouse lingerie and apparel brand.

