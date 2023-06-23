CID fame Vivek Mashru is now the Director of CMR University in Bengaluru

Vivek Mashru, who rose to fame with CID, quit acting a couple of years ago and as per the latest update, he’s now serving as the Director of CMR University in Bengaluru. A post about him went viral when a social media user pointed out that the former actor is a professor at a Bengaluru university. Vivek saw this tweet doing rounds on the internet and he expressed gratitude towards all the love he received.

His tweet reads, "Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always."

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also has a degree in General Manager Marketing and a master's degree in International Business. The actor also went to the University of Texas at Austin for Data Science and Business Analytics.

The TV show CID, which first aired in 1997, was based on solving murder mysteries led by Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty in lead roles. The show successfully aired for over two decades and had over 1,500 episodes.

Apart from CID, the actor also featured in the kids' TV show Akkad Bakkad Bambey Bo. He also worked in the films Morning Raga and Fight Club: Members Only.

