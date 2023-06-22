'KGF' star Yash visits Srikanteshwara temple; seeks blessings before deciding next project

On Wednesday, superstar Yash visited the historical Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud in Mysuru district of Karnataka with his family. The actor reportedly went there to seek blessings of the family deity before deciding on his next project.

Talking about the importance of the choice of projects, the actor said, “Standing before God, I can’t just talk for the sake of it. The film should be made, which will do justice to the money they (the audience) pay for it. I am not wasting a moment and am carrying out work for the cinema. Will talk about it soon. (sic)"

“We have been in the industry for a long time. If people were to watch freely without paying money, I would have done movies according to my wishes and fancies. But, they pay and watch, I have a responsibility. I am not wasting even one moment. Will come out very soon with the project. (sic).”

His upcoming cinema venture, Yash 19 project, has been the recent buzz. Commenting about the same, the actor said, ‘The announcement can’t be made in this fashion. The people have given their blessings, and there should be value to what they pay. We should have dedication in our work. The whole world and the country are watching. Will share the news about the upcoming project soon.”(sic)

The actor was also rumoured to be part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, playing the role of Ravan, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Alia Bhat as Sita. While recent rumours suggested that the KGF star had passed on the role, Yash finally reacted to the rumours, “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t worry about rumours,” he said, hinting that he is still involved with the project.

