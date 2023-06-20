Shah Rukh Khan cheers for KJo after Rocky Aur Rani teaser release, says 'you have come a long way' 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a romantic comedy that marks the comeback of Karan Johar in the directorial seat is one of the most awaited films of the year. And finally, the team has released an official teaser.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles with Dharmendra Deol, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in supporting acts, the teaser features extravagant sets, over-the-top dance sequels and satin sarees – all of Karan's signature cinematic accents.

It was released earlier today and Shah Rukh Khan, one of Karan's closest friends in the industry, cheered for the team and penned a special note for the director.

Also Read: 'To the planets and back,' Karan Johar showers mom Hiroo Johar with love on her 80th birthday

It reads, "Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle (Yash Johar) must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud."

"Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only you can do. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…" he added.

Shah Rukh and Karan have collaborated on several romantic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and family dramas like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to name a few.

Also Read: Karan Johar recalls receiving six-page long letter from father Yash after his death

Coming to the film, it releases in cinemas on July 28. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom Studios, it was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Russia and Jammu & Kashmir and the principal photography commenced in August 2021.