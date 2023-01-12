Karan Johar recalls receiving six-page long letter from father Yash after his death

In a recent interview, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared an incident when a family friend brought him a letter written by his late father Yash Johar, a few days after he passed away. The filmmaker called the letter his ‘Bible’ and added that it consisted of six pages. It had all the detailed information about investments, mutual funds, bank accounts and even whom to trust.

Karan shared that the family friend had said that Yash wrote the letter as he was aware of Karan's cluelessness. The filmmaker added that he was anxious and afraid and that his father would never have the discussion while still alive since it ‘was too emotional at that time.’

“The fourth day after my father passed away, we had a prayer meeting and I came back to the office sitting all alone thinking how am I gonna take this company? I don't even know where my money is? I don't because my dad did everything for my mom and me. I was totally spoilt, one day I came back from an IIFA award and my father wanted me to sign cheques and I wrote lots of love because I was used to signing autographs, I was that disconnected from finance,” Karan said in the interview.

Talking about how he got the letter, Karan recalled, “He came with a letter that my father had left behind for me. It was a business letter, it wasn't an emotional letter. That letter actually said where the funds were in terms of your mutual funds, your investments. He even said these are people you trust these are people you don't trust. This is how you should take the business forward. It became kind of my Bible. So I took that Bible like five to six pages of detailed things about bank accounts and bank where money is, where property investments are.”

Yash Johar, who was the founder of Dharma Productions, passed away from cancer in June 2004. Dostana (1980), Agneepath (1990), Gumrah (1993), Duplicate, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) are some popular movies that he bankrolled.