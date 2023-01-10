‘Bonafide Blockbuster:' Ram Charan, Karan Johar and more laud Pathaan trailer 

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018), is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial will debut in theatres on January 25 and today, the makers released the trailer of the action drama.

The trailer has managed to receive positive reactions from fans, and some celebrities from the industry are also cheering for it. Karan Johar, who is close friends with Shah Rukh, reshared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Mind is officially blown. This one is a bonafide blockbuster and beyond!!! Congratulations to the entire team #Pathaan.”

Ram Charan also lauded team Pathaan and tweeted, “Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer http://youtu.be/nDHsBUbivz8 @deepikapadukone | @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf”

Neha Dhupia, Dulquer Salmaan, rapper Badshah and many others also reacted to the trailer minutes after Shah Rukh shared it online.

Speaking of Pathaan, the film is backed by YRF and is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. It also features an extended cameo appearance by Salman Khan, who will reprise his role from the Tiger franchise.