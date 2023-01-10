Kartik Aaryan undergoes ice therapy after Shehzada shoot; says, ‘Ghootne toot gaye’

On Monday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself. The actor who recently shot a song for his upcoming film, Shehzada, said in the caption of the post that his knees and calves were hurting badly and he needed ice therapy. The snap features Kartik, pouting, as he sat with his legs in a bucket full of ice water. The actor also held a block of ice in his hand while he clicked the selfie. He captioned the post, “Ghutne toot gaye (dancing man emoji) Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now #Shehzada #SongShoot #CalvesGone.”

Also read: Kartik Aaryan celebrates 32nd birthday with family; see photos from the bash

Many celebrities and fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. Indian dancer and actor, Mukti Mohan commented, “Pindli jaayein lekin smouldering pout na jaaye (calves gone but the smouldering pout remains) wish you speedy recovery, take good care!” Former Indian film critic Rajeev Masand also commented on the post, saying, “ghutne toot gaye but baal and pout is perfectly in place KA (the knees are hurting but the hair and pout are perfectly in place).” Fans also asked the actor to care in the comments. A fan commented, “Why did your caption gave me ‘ke ghungroo toot gye turururu’ vibes.”

Shehzada is an upcoming Hindi-language action drama film which is being directed by Rohit Dhawan. It is a remake of the 2020 Telugu-language movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role. The remake also features Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar, in important roles. The film is scheduled for a February 10 release.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan talks about his films being scrapped at start of career

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik. According to reports, the movie marks Kartik’s debut as a producer. The makers of the film released a statement on Kartik producing the film, which read, “It's been quite a joyride making this film with Kartik as an actor, but now it’s become even more exciting having Kartik on board as one of the producers of the film. Like us Kartik too believes in wide-reaching films that appeal to the youngsters, families and masses, and Shehzada is meant for all of them, hence it made natural sense for him to pick this film for his debut as producer.”