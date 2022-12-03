Kartik Aaryan talks about his films being scrapped at start of career

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan opened up about his initial days in the film industry in a recent interview saying that there were occasions when he would be cast for a project which would ultimately end up getting scrapped. He spoke about the films that ‘didn’t take off ’adding that he learnt not to tell people about anything in advance. He also shared that he never got an apology if he was not chosen for a part.

“Mere saath aesa bhi hua hai ki jo ek aadh film jo main almost lock hogaya hun aur, before my debut also, lekin it didn't take off. Aur maine pure jahaan mein bata diya tha ki ‘Meri film hone wali hai’ and it didn't take offf. Toh uske baad in fact ek bohut sahi cheeze maine yeh jaani ki kabhi kisiko batana mat (It has happened with me that one or such film that got locked, before my debut also, it didn't take off. I had told everyone ‘My film will happen’ and it didn't take off. After that, I came to know that you shouldn't tell anyone),” he said in the interview.

The actor added that when he got a part in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he didn’t tell anyone about it. He said that even his roommates were unaware that Kartik was shooting for the film as he had told them that he was pursuing an internship at the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai.

“When Pyaar Ka Punchnama was happening, when I got my first film, I never told anyone that I'm shooting for a film or I'm doing anything. Because I thought, pata chale yeh bhi scrap hogayi toh (what if this got scrapped too)?” Kartik shared in the interview.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Hindi-language thriller film, Freddy, with Alaya F which was released on Disney+Hotstar on December 2. He will next be seen in the Hindi-language remake of the 2020 Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, titled Shehzada with Kriti Sanon.

