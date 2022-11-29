Kartik Aaryan gained 14 kg for Freddy; actor recalls 'challenging' transformation with new video

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for his upcoming release Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film stars Kartik in the titular role alongside Alaya F. Ahead of the release on December 02, 2022, Kartik is actively promoting the romantic thriller.

Today, he took to Instagram to share a video with clips from the film and talked about his experience filming the drama. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared that he gained close to 14 kg for Freddy and took lessons from a dentist to ace the role.

He called his transformation for the film "challenging" and wrote, "From gaining 14 kgs to going to Real Clinic and learning skills from dentist. Becoming #Freddy has been one never-forgettable journey for me... Pushing my boundaries mentally and physically to forget my real self and turn into Freddy for reel (sic)."

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, when Kartik's photos from the shoot had gone viral, many had praised him for his transformation. Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 especially, Kartik has become one of the most beloved actors in the industry. His fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Freddy on Disney+ Hotstar on December 02, 2022.

Speaking of the Shashanka Ghosh directorial, Freddy revolves around a shy dentist who turns into a killer at night, and slowly, his love turns into an obsession. The film is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, NH Studioz, and Northern Lights Film.