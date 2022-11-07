Unravel the stories of the mysterious dentist Dr Freddy: Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy teaser out

The teaser of the upcoming romantic thriller, Freddy was released today on Disney+ Hotstar. A Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Light Films’ production, the movie revolves around the mystery-filled life of a dentist named Dr Freddy Ginwala and Kainaaz. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film features Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead roles.

The teaser shows Kartik Aaryan’s character to be a quiet, lonely, honest, and conscientious dentist with a tumultuous backstory. The implication is also that Dr Freddy is socially awkward, with his only friend being his pet turtle, Hardy. We see Kartik attending to his patients by day and spending time in the evening with the turtle by his side, dancing away by himself.

In another shot, we see the silhouette of a dead body being dragged along by someone, presumably by Dr Freddy.

Watch the teaser here:

Kainaaz, on the contrary, is married to an abusive partner. She eventually falls in love with Freddy. However, a plot twist results in an ultimate chaos of feelings and leaves his life helter-skelter.

Ektaa R Kapoor, the producer of the film, talks about Kartik’s character in what she calls a ‘whole new avatar.’ She says, “This is the first film that Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a whole new avatar. We are excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar and this has given Freddy a global platform, the audience can expect a roller coaster ride throughout the film.”

Sharing his experience of working on this film and shedding light upon the story’s protagonist, Freddy, director Shashanka Ghosh says, “A romance, a betrayal, an ordinary man turns extraordinary. The power of Freddy is the incredible writing of each character, set and background music.” He further talks about Kartik’s "untapped potential" as an actor, adding, “With Kartik Aaryan’s character in the film, the fans are going to be blown away seeing him in a never seen before avatar. I am grateful for the opportunity that Balaji Telefilms, Northern Lights Films and Disney+ Hotstar have given me, I hope the audience enjoys the film.”

On his character and the process he undertook to step into the shoes of Freddy, Kartik explains that the script was layered, in his opinion, which helped him explore a distinct aspect of his work and craft as an artiste. “The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me. The film will reach millions of viewers to watch it at their convenience. I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience's reaction to the film,” he says.

The film will be made available on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar next month on December 2, 2022.

