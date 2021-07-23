Actor Kartik Aaryan to play the role of a pilot in his next film titled Captain India

Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a career high with back-to-back film announcements. The actor has now announced his next outing Captain India with director Hansal Mehta. The film is reportedly inspired from India’s biggest and most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country. Kartik will be seen playing the role of a pilot in the film.

The first look of Kartik from Captain India was revealed on Friday. The actor is seen dressed as a pilot with his face hidden behind the captain’s hat. Reportedly, Kartik, as a pilot, leads the operation and displays exemplary bravery and courage.

Kartik Aaryan's first look from Captain India

“Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal Sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him,” Kartik said in his statement.

Striking the balance of an inspiring story and an exhilarating cinematic experience, the makers expect the story to resonate with every Indian. “Captain India is inspired by true events and it will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I’m happy to collaborate with the team and I look forward to working with Kartik,” Hansal Mehta said in a statement.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, with Vicky Bahri as a co-producer, Captain India will go on floors early next year.