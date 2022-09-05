Kartik Aaryan to star in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for quite some time now. The actor — who is basking in the success of his INR 300-crore project Bhool Bhulaiyaa, completed the shooting of Shaehzaada, and started a new project titled Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani — has now been signed for Aashiqui 3, which will be helmed by Anurag Basu.

Kartik shared a clip on Instagram and added the song, Ab Tere Bin in the background. He captioned the clip, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da. (sic).”

It’s been 22 years since Aashiqui was released in theatres. The film starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal and was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, which was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The second part of the franchise turned out to be a good hit at the box office.

Music composer Pritam, who has been scoring for Anurag’s most films including Gangster, Jagga Jasoos, Barfi, and Life in a … Metro, has also come on board to score music for Aashiqui 3.

“The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful for collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will shape me in many ways,” the actor said in a statement.

Anurag Basu, whose last directorial was Ludo on Netflix, said, “The aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit, and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt of Vishesh Films, who also produced Aashiqui with late producer and music mogul Gulshan Kumar, stated that the film will celebrate love like never before. “On the evening of Aug. 16, 1990, a day before the Aashiqui release, Gulshanji [late producer and music mogul Gulshan Kumar] and I were very nervous, the next day records were broken and history was created.