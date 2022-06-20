Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to arrive on OTT on June 19  

After ruling the roost with its theatrical run, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is heading to the OTT space. The film had a successful run at theatres and proved to be a tough competitor to Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad at the box office.

The blockbuster is set to start streaming on Netflix from June 19, 2022. Sharing his excitement about the film releasing on the streaming platform, Kartik Aaryan said, "The Bhool Bhulaiya journey has been absolutely gratifying and fulfilling so far. I am super thrilled that the film has also found its home on Netflix and we continue entertaining viewers and all my fans around the world with Netflix (sic)."

The film, which is a sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles, has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar.

Talking about the film Producer Murad Khetani, Cine1 Studio adds, "It's such a great feeling to take Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a notch higher, a true blue entertainer that tickled audiences' funny bones while getting them on the edge of their seats - will now be witnessed at the comfort of the viewer through Netflix (sic)."

Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. Kartik was last seen in Ram Madhvani’s thriller Dhamaka, which was shot in just 10 days and was released on Netflix. Aaryan has a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, titled Shehzada, in his kitty apart from Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy, Om Raut's as-yet-untitled action film and Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.