South Korean drama series Squid Game to return with second season, Netflix drops intriguing teaser

Streaming platform Netflix has dropped a brief teaser for the hugely popular South Korean drama series Squid Game. The streaming platform has dropped a brief teaser for the show on its Twitter handle, which is returning with its second season.

Sharing the teaser, the OTT giant wrote in the tweet, "Red light...GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2 (sic)."

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

The streamer also shared a special note from Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the creator, writer, director and executive producer as he dispatched the details on which characters are returning for the second installment of the series.

Dong-Hyuk wrote, "A Whole New Round is coming. It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of 'Squid Game,' a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show (sic)."

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

The director continued, "And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round (sic)."

The nine-part series, which stars Lee Jung-Jae and Park Hae-Soo follows the events after a mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people who are at risk, and are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game in the series is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death.

The first season of the show marked Netflix's biggest TV show ever, logging over 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks of its release. The second season will reportedly premiere in late 2023 or early 2024.

