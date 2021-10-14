Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon reunite for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will team up once again for Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The makers announced that the film went on floors on Tuesday and that is set for a theatrical release on November 4, 2022.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of all time.

Shehzada is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. The film will be shot at locations in Mumbai and Delhi in the upcoming months.

Rohit, known for making Dishoom and Desi Boyz, will collaborate with music composer Pritam for the third consecutive time for Shehzada.

In a statement, producer Bhushan Kumar said that he had been trying to make a big scale film for a long time, and that Shehzada is the perfect project. "I'm excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill on this film, I'm eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in Shehzada," said Bhushan.

Kartik and Kriti previously collaborated for the romantic-comedy Luka Chuppi. Meanwhile, Kartik will be seen next in films like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy. Kriti will be seen in Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Adipurush.