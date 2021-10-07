Rajkumar Rao, Kriti Sanon-starrer Hum Do Hamare Do heads to OTT

Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, will skip theatres and instead premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the makers announced. Billed as a family comedy, the film has been directed by Abhishek Jain, who has also co-written the script with Prashant Jha and Abhijeet Khuman.

The film reportedly follows the fiasco that ensues when a young couple decides to adopt two parents to make up for their loneliness. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak, and Aparshakti Khurana in supporting roles. The makers have also released a teaser to give a glimpse of the film's plotline.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Hum Do Hamare Do will be available for viewing on the streaming platform from October 29.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar has multiple films in his pipeline, including Badhaai Do, Monica O My Darling, the remake of HIT: The First Case. Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in Mimi, and has Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Adipurush coming up.