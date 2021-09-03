I want to make my own identity by choosing the projects that I resonate with, says Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon 

Nupur Sanon had never planned her entry into Bollywood. What began as an opportunity to sing in the music video Filhaal, ended up with her acting in a music video paired with the Rowdy Rathore actor Akshay Kumar. The cherry on the cake was when her latest unplugged version of the song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat crossed 407 million views on YouTube in less than two months with Filhaal crossing one billion views in less than two years. “I had no idea that he (Akshay Kumar) was part of the video. When I signed the project it was with a Punjabi actor but later I learned Akshay would be a part of it. It’s like a dream come true and our Punjabi side helped us bond well,” says the trained singer who is also Mimi star Kriti Sanon’s sister. We talk to Nupur about her future plans, fitness and fashion. Excerpts.

Still from the song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat

How did you get associated with the music video, Filhaal?

It was a coincidence. I went to meet the makers for a singing project but they asked me to act in a music video. I was wearing a chikan kurta with rugged jeans and jhumkas. I think my look was fit for the role.

How did Kriti react to your debut video? Did she have any advice for you?

When I informed her about the project she was skeptical because the music video space is stereotyped and actors usually get type cast. But she was okay with my decision as it’s my journey. I can make my own identity by choosing the projects that I resonate with and not the same as what Kriti does.

Nupur and Kriti Sanon

Kriti is already a star, does this add pressure?

We both have different journies but there is a pressure of comparison. As a newcomer and an outsider, I can’t be choosy but I don’t want to take up something which doesn’t give me an opportunity to show my talent. It has to be a meaty role. I won’t be given many chances to prove myself. I don’t want to be (like) a doll in my first role.

How do you keep yourself fit?

I work out every day. I do a mix of weight training, boxing and a lot of Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) training. I am off carbs, so I eat salads, lots of vegetables and soups. I am allowed to eat chicken steak and I am fond of salmon.

Nupur Sanon

What is your beauty regime?

I strictly follow one night and morning serum routine.

What are your fashion choices and a few must-haves?

I am more inclined to boho vibes. I like wearing rugged denims, kurtas and jhumkas. It’s mostly a mix of Indian and western. Rugged jeans, track pants, sports bra, hoodie and a white T-shirt are basics for me.

