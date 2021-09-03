Mimi writer Rohan Shankar hopes that writers will soon get the recognition and respect that they deserve

The platitude ‘third time’s a charm’ is the case with screenwriter Rohan Shankar who recently gave his third hit film Mimi with filmmaker Laxman Utekar after Luka Chuppi (2019) and Lalbaugchi Rani (2016). So far, the narratives that Rohan has penned feature subjects that are close to reality and taboos in the society, at the same time. For instance, Mimi starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi spoke about surrogacy and motherhood and his other films, Luka Chuppi was based on live-in relationships, while Lalbaugchi Rani revolved around a 24-year-old with special needs. “I want to be more relatable to the audience, so, I always look for stories which are all around me,” begins the screenwriter adding that his process of writing varies in each film but it is the subject that matters to him the most than writing for an actor in mind. “All of my films were first written and then the actors were brought on board. For me the subject remains the priority,” he clarifies.

In the last few years, since OTT has taken over as the major content producer, it has certainly given a host of opportunities to writers. Rohan agrees that this is the best time for writers in the last three decades. “But it could be much better if we could all talk about writers and the process of writing more. Every writer deserves credit on posters and trailers. It’s happening with some experienced writers but not everyone. I am sure very soon we will be at a phase where every writer will get the recognition and respect that they deserve,” avers the Mumbai-based 36-year-old writer and attributes this change to the audience. “Audience is rejecting every film with marginal content and that has worked for writers,” opines the former RJ who is working on his next comedy project, Helmet, that revolves around the subject of condoms and an individual approach to it. “I am very excited about the film because it is something very unexpected and funny,” he says, expressing that someday he would want to direct a film.